Bodies of missing crew found on salvaged boat

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The bodies of two crew members missing after an Alaska fishing boat overturned north of Kodiak Island have been recovered.

Alaska State Troopers say the bodies of 22-year-old Abigail Osborne and 18-year-old Joshua Osborne, both of Wasilla, were found on the Miss Destinee when the vessel was salvaged Tuesday.

Four people were on the Miss Destiny as it traveled June 29 toward Kodiak. A “rogue wave” hit the vessel at Marmot Bay and it rolled.

Two crew members in the upper wheel house exited and clung to a skiff that floated up off the deck. The Coast Guard rescued them.

A salvage company righted the Miss Destinee, began de-watering and towed the vessel to Kodiak. Police and fire officials found the bodies inside.

Autopsies have been ordered.

