Body of missing Fairbanks man recovered from Chena River

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The body of a Fairbanks man missing for more than a month has been recovered from the Chena River.

The crew of the Riverboat Discovery, a sternwheeler that gives tours of the Chena, on Thursday spotted the body of Jerry Attla near the river’s confluence with the Tanana River.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Attla had last been seen by friends and family May 26.

A shirt he owned was found on the riverbank under the Mitchell Expressway.

Volunteers from as far away as Huslia and Allakaket searched for Attla by riverboat in the last month.

—

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com

