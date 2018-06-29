Body of missing Fairbanks man recovered from Chena River
Jun 29, 2018 @ 11:46 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The body of a Fairbanks man missing for more than a month has been recovered from the Chena River.

The crew of the Riverboat Discovery, a sternwheeler that gives tours of the Chena, on Thursday spotted the body of Jerry Attla near the river’s confluence with the Tanana River.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Attla had last been seen by friends and family May 26.

A shirt he owned was found on the riverbank under the Mitchell Expressway.

Volunteers from as far away as Huslia and Allakaket searched for Attla by riverboat in the last month.

