NELSON ISLAND, Alaska (AP) – The state medical examiner will attempted to identify a body found off Nelson Island in the Bering Sea.

Alaska State Troopers say fisherman from the village of Toksook Bay found the body Monday night about a half mile off shore.

The body was recovered.

Troopers say it’s believed to be a man’ body.

Toksook Bay is one of three southwest Alaska villages on Nelson Island.

