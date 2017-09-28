Bookkeeper, husband charged with defrauding medical practice

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A bookkeeper and her husband have been charged with defrauding an Anchorage medical practice out of more than a half million dollars.

A 39-count federal indictment of 52-year-old Jill Applebury, also known as Jill Wetzsteon, and 52-year-old Darin Applebury lists counts of bank fraud, wire fraud, fraudulent transactions with an access device and aggravated identity theft.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder says the couple defrauded the medical practice of at least $550,000.

Jill Applebury from the mid-1990s to March 2013 was an independent bookkeeper for the medical practice.

Prosecutors say Jill Applebury falsely took profit-sharing plan contributions and that the couple used medical practice money for family items and a business operated by Darin Applebury.

A number listed for Applebury Accounting Service was not in service Thursday.

