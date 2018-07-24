Borough mayor seeks consolidation of fire commissions

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A proposal going before Fairbanks North Star Borough officials seeks to consolidate the commissions overseeing emergency medical services and the fire service areas.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports borough residents not living in the city limits of Fairbanks or North Pole are served through five fire service areas, each overseen by a separate commission.

Borough Mayor Karl Kassel has proposed an ordinance that would create the new Fire and Emergency Medical Services Advisory Commission to oversee all the service areas.

According to the measure, the separate fire commissions cause difficulties in long-range planning, “making it difficult for the commissions to objectively advise the mayor about issues concerning fire service agreements.”

The ordinance is scheduled to be introduced this week with a public meeting planned for next month.

—

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com

