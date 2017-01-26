A Brewery In Virginia Just Made Oreo Beer

Oreo has spent the past few years making all kinds of ridiculous new flavors. But someone just took Oreos to a WHOLE different level.

The Veil Brewing Company in Richmond, Virginia just created an OREO BEER. It’s a chocolate milk stout called Hornswoggler that was made with hundreds of pounds of crushed up Oreos.

Unfortunately, it’s going to be tough to get. They’re only selling it at the brewery and they didn’t make a very large run of it . . . so odds are you’re never going to get to try it. But in my imagination, it’s magical.