Brown bear killed after eating Alaska homeowner’s dog
By KFQD News
|
Jul 17, 2017 @ 9:46 AM

SITKA, Alaska (AP) – A brown bear that ate a homeowner’s dog has been shot and killed by an Alaska State Trooper.

KTVA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2u0XfmI ) the bear was killed Friday afternoon after Trooper Tim Hall and Sitka police arrived at the home and found a partially eaten Karelian bear dog out back. A male brown bear found nearby was fatally shot by Hall.

Hall says residents had seen the same bear near homes in the area earlier Friday.

The incident comes about one month after another bear was shot during an attack on a dog.

Troopers say the hide, skull and claws were surrendered to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

