Builders reuse timber from dismantled Fairbanks Coal Bunkers
By KFQD News
|
Dec 12, 2017 @ 11:35 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Builders are reusing timber from a disassembled Fairbanks landmark that had been a gathering place in the 20th century.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Monday that timber from the old Fairbanks Coal Bunkers is being used for mantles, porches and structural beams in Alaska homes.

The coal bunkers were a place to fetch coal for home heating from the 1930s until sometime before the structures were disassembled in 1997.

Attempts to preserve the bunkers failed and pieces of them are now scattered across the state. But local builders and a lumber yard are making sure the history stays intact.

Rivers Wood Products sells the timber for people who are interested in its historic value. General manager Doug Scherzer says he doesn’t advertise the timber, but people request it.

The post Builders reuse timber from dismantled Fairbanks Coal Bunkers appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

Related Content

Horizon Air to phase out turboprop aircraft in Ala...
Fairbanks man whose murder conviction was erased s...
Bethel’s opioid addiction center treats dozens in ...
Historic fishing vessel gets new home in downtown ...
Alaska lawmaker takes fight over conflicts to the ...
Searchers find body of man missing north of Kotzeb...
Comments