ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A new campaign aims to reduce the amount of panhandlers on Anchorage streets.

KTVA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qMmvip ) the Anchorage Cares campaign took the streets Thursday to track the amount of people begging for money in Anchorage. The campaign expects to repeat the headcount next year.

A sponsor says the campaign’s goal is to reduce panhandling in the city by 75 percent over the next three years.

While panhandling is not illegal in Anchorage, city officials say people often put themselves at risk when they try to reach food or money being offered to them by a driver on the road.

The campaign and other city leaders recommend residents do not give money or food to panhandlers.

The post Campaign working to reduce panhandler numbers in Anchorage appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.