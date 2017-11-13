Car hits Iditarod musher’s dogs, then flees the scene

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Six-time Iditarod finisher Wade Marrs says one of his dog has suffered a broken leg after a car hit his team and then drove away.

KTUU-TV reports that rookie Iditarod musher Andrew Nolan was running Marrs’ team on Friday when an oncoming vehicle hit the dogs.

Marrs said that his 2-year-old lead dog named Sockeye was taken to an emergency clinic by passers-by, while Nolan drove the rest of the team home.

Marrs says Sockeye’s x-rays determined she suffered an oblique displaced fracture, which usually can be surgically repaired.

He says Sockeye will be out for the rest of the season but might be able to return next year.

Marrs has finished in the top-10 for the past three Iditarods, including one fourth-place finish in 2016.

