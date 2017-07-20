Carlos Boozer returning home to Juneau for basketball camp
By KFQD News
|
Jul 20, 2017 @ 9:32 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Carlos Boozer is returning to his hometown of Juneau to host his Carlos Boozer Basketball Camp.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2uM9dE3 ) the former NBA player Boozer will be hosting the five-day camp July 31 to Aug. 4 at his alma mater, Juneau-Douglas High School.

Boozer was in town last May to celebrate his high school’s state championship in boys’ basketball. The 35-year-old played in the Chinese Basketball Association last year. He was in the NBA for 13 years before playing in China.

The camp is returning after a seven-year absence. It’s for boys and girls ages 5-18 and costs $150.

A portion of the camp proceeds will go toward sickle cell disease research. Boozer’s oldest son was stricken with the disease before he was cured through a bone marrow transplant.

