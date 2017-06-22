Chicago man dies in Army Corps industrial accident in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Army Corps of Engineers has identified the man killed on an Alaska construction project as a Chicago employee on temporary assignment.

Melvin McLaurin died Monday afternoon while operating heavy equipment on the Chena River flood control project outside North Pole, Alaska.

McLaurin worked as an engineering equipment operator lead with the Corps’ Chicago District.

The agency says McLaurin was operating a roller compactor on a stability berm and preparing the site to install a relief well.

The compactor rolled just before 4 p.m. Emergency responders declared McLaurin dead about a half hour later.

The agency and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

North Pole is 14 miles southeast of Fairbanks.

