Child shot, killed by 10-year-old playing with unsecured gun
By KFQD News
|
Aug 18, 2017 @ 9:55 AM

TOGIAK, Alaska (AP) – A 6-year-old Alaska child has died after being accidentally shot by another child.

Investigators say the fatal shot was fired unintentionally by a 10-year-old child playing with an unsecured .22-caliber gun on Wednesday.

The Division of Alaska State Troopers says the child was shot in Togiak, a village of 900 people about 390 miles southwest of Anchorage.

Emergency responders attempted CPR on the child, who was pronounced dead at a local clinic.

The state medical examiner has requested an autopsy.

Names and genders of the children were not released.

