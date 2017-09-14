Chugiak driver dies after striking moose with car

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 63-year-old Chugiak man is dead after his car hit a moose just north of Anchorage on the Glenn Highway.

Anchorage police said Michael Rock was found in his vehicle, which wound up in a marsh after leaving the highway just after 1 a.m. Wednesday

Police said the vehicle was heavily damaged, and officers found tufts of moose hair on the roof.

Rock was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said there were no other people in the car.

A cow moose was found dead on a bike path near the accident scene. The meat was given to charity.

