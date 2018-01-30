Coalition spokesman: Rep. Fansler’s staff reassigned

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Latest on the Alaska Legislature (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

A spokesman for the House Majority Coalition says staff members for Alaska state Rep. Zach Fansler have been reassigned.

Mike Mason says Fansler’s staff has been reassigned to the House Rules chair’s office.

The door to Fansler’s office in the Capitol was locked Monday morning, two days after House Speaker Bryce Edgmon called for Fansler to resign.

The resignation call came after a Juneau Empire report in which a woman alleged Fansler hit her during a night of drinking. Fansler’s attorney has said there was no crime.

—

10 a.m.

The Alaska Senate plans to release a report on alleged retaliation by one of its members.

Senate President Pete Kelly recently told reporters that while Wasilla Sen. David Wilson was cleared of sexual harassment allegations, “there was a retaliation.”

Kelly said Monday there was an official finding and the Senate plans to release the report, but he wouldn’t elaborate.

A message was left with Wilson’s office.

The Legislature’s human resources officer found Wilson didn’t violate policies against harassment when he placed a cellphone near the hemline of the skirt of a female House staffer trying to keep Wilson from listening outside a closed-door meeting.

The report was released at Wilson’s request. However, he also asked the video be released, which the Legislature has not made available.

