Coast Guard suspends search for boaters missing off Wales
By KFQD News
|
Jun 14, 2017 @ 10:29 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a man and a boy missing on a boating trip out of the Bering Strait village of Wales.

The 23-year-old man and 14-year-old boy launched a wooden rowboat at 2 a.m. Sunday. They were not wearing life jackets.

A half hour later, village residents heard the boaters calling for help.

A village volunteer search-and-rescue group searched the shoreline but did not find the boaters.

Coast Guard air crews from Kodiak and the crew of the Sikuliaq (sih-KOO-lee-ak), a University of Alaska research vessel, joined the search.

The Coast Guard says its crews covered more than 2,300 square miles.

Wales, with a population of 167, is 111 miles (179 kilometers) northwest of Nome.

