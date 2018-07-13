Congressman seeks flexibility for fisheries management

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A revision of a federal law sponsored by a congressman from Alaska seeks to add flexibility to fisheries management.

Alaska Public Media reports the U.S. House on Wednesday passed the revision to the Magnuson Stevens Act, the 1976 law that prevents foreign fleets from fishing off U.S. shores and established regional management councils to rebuild fish stocks and ensure sustainable harvests.

Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young says his latest bill builds upon the idea that fisheries management should be based on sound science. He says the management councils need flexibility because they know their fisheries better than legislators.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman has led opposition to the revision, saying it would open the door to overfishing.

The bill goes before the Senate next.

Information from: KSKA-FM, http://www.kska.org

