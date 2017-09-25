Crooked, thick stripes on highway look like a joke

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska mayor says he has never seen anything like the yellow striping that the state recently painted onto Tongass Highway.

Ketchikan Gateway Borough Mayor David Landis says the lines are crooked, thick and wet – leaving cars around town, including his own, spotted with yellow paint.

The Ketchikan Daily News reported (http://bit.ly/2fqSsIe ) Saturday that the state Department of Transportation tried out a new striping system on the highway. Department spokeswoman Meadow Bailey says the state is having some challenges with the new system. She says they’re working to improve the process.

Ketchikan City Council Member Bob Sivertson called it the poorest job of striping he’s ever seen on a highway. Landis said it looks like someone played a joke.

Bailey said the state will not repaint the yellow lines.

