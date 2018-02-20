Democrats send Walker 3 names for open Alaska House seat

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Democrats have sent the names of three finalists to Gov. Bill Walker for consideration for the Alaska House seat formerly held by Democrat Zach Fansler of Bethel.

Fansler resigned after a woman accused him of hitting her.

The state Democratic party says Democrats in Fansler’s district, House District 38, interviewed five candidates and nominated Yvonne L. Jackson, Raymond “Thor” Williams and Tiffany Zulkosky.

According to bios provided by the party, Jackson works for the Association of Village Council Presidents. Williams is a Bethel City Council member and a school board member and Zulkosky works for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation.

Once there is a vacancy, a governor has 30 days to make an appointment. Fansler resigned effective Feb. 12.

Walker pick will be subject to confirmation by House Democrats.

