Denali climb season underway with rescue, successful summit
By KFQD News
|
Apr 17, 2018 @ 12:02 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Denali climbing season has begun and the National Park Service has already performed a rescue and noted a successful summit of North America’s highest mountain.

Mountaineering rangers on Saturday rescued a climber who broke his leg in a 49-foot (15-meter fall) on West Kahiltna Peak.

A ranger suspended from a short-haul rope below a high-altitude helicopter reached the climber in steep terrain at 9,600 feet (2926 meters).

The helicopter flew the ranger and injured climber to a glacier landing zone for evacuation.

The successful summit occurred April 3. Jonathon Gupta of Caernarfon, Wales, and Steven Plain of Burswood, Western Australia, part of a four-person team, reached the summit.

So far 743 climbers have registered to climb Denali. The agency expects a typical season of about 1,200 climbers.

The post Denali climb season underway with rescue, successful summit appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

RELATED CONTENT

Alaska looks at ways for residents to give to government Troopers rescue stranded glacier hikers along Skilak River John Oliver gifts Russell Crowe’s jock to Alaska Blockbuster Former Alaska ferry Taku on its way to scrapyard in India Woman sentenced to 8 years, 9 months for bank robberies Alaska House votes to limit access to marijuana convictions
Comments