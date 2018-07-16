FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – An iconic image of an Alaskan landscape taken by renowned American photographer Ansel Adams is up for auction this week.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the original black and white photograph of Denali and Wonder Lake is being sold in an online auction that ends Thursday.

The photograph featuring North America’s tallest mountain was taken at Denali National Park. The image mounted on board was printed in 1948 and has an estimated value of $4,000 to $6,000.

London-based auction house Christie’s is selling the gelatin silver print in an auction of photographs from the Museum of Modern Art in New York. The sale is to benefit the acquisition fund for the museum’s department of photography.

—

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com

The post Denali photograph by Ansel Adams up for auction appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.