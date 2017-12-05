Dilly Dilly cease and desist

A man dressed in medieval clothes delivered an unusual cease-and-desist letter to a Minneapolis brewery, Modist Brewery, Friday.
As Modist Brewery released its new beer called “Dilly Dilly” Mosaic Double IPA, named after the Bud Light commercials. It was immediately scolded — in medieval language — via a message from the king, or rather Bud Light, the king of beers.
Here is the entire message that was on the scroll:
Dear friend of the Crown, Modist Brewing Company. Congratulations on the launch of your new beer, Dilly Dilly Mosaic Double IPA! Let it be known that we believe any beer shared between friends is a fine beer indeed. And we are duly flattered by your loyal tribute. However, “Dilly Dilly” is the motto of our realm, so we humbly ask that you keep this to a limited-edition, one-time-only run. This is by order of the king. Disobedience shall be met with additional scrolls, then a formal warning, and finally, a private tour of the Pit of Misery. Please send a raven, letter or electronic mail to let us know that you agree to this request. Also, we will be in your fair citadel of Minneapolis for the Super Bowl, and would love to offer two thrones to said game for two of your finest employees to watch the festivities and enjoy a few Bud Lights. On us. Yours truthfully, Bud Light.