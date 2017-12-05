Dilly Dilly cease and desist

A man dressed in medieval clothes delivered an unusual cease-and-desist letter to a Minneapolis brewery, Modist Brewery, Friday.

As Modist Brewery released its new beer called “Dilly Dilly” Mosaic Double IPA, named after the Bud Light commercials. It was immediately scolded — in medieval language — via a message from the king, or rather Bud Light, the king of beers.

Here is the entire message that was on the scroll: