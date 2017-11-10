Dirty water at airport prompts testing of neighborhood wells

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Contaminated water has been found at the Fairbanks International Airport, prompting officials to plan tests at private wells in nearby neighborhoods.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that neighborhood wells will begin to be tested on Monday to see if they are also contaminated by perfluorinated compounds, which are commonly found in fire-fighting foam.

The airport well is the third area in the Fairbanks North Star Borough found with the contaminant.

Angie Spear, manager of airport Division Operations, said the foam probably was used in the early 1990s. Fire-fighting foam was used at the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Training sites.

Studies have linked the contaminant to numerous cancers, but research on it is limited.

Spear said none of the airport’s contaminated wells pose a risk to residents or business owners.

