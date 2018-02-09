Driver pleads guilty in death of Mat-Su teenage pedestrian

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A driver behind the wheel of a truck that struck and killed a teenager in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough two years ago has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports 30-year-old Bryon Melton pleaded guilty to killing 15-year-old Austin Edenfield last week and will be sentenced May 1.

Austin on Feb. 8, 2016, was walking along Pitman Road northeast of Wasilla with a friend when Melton’s truck approached from behind.

The friend, Will Johns, says Austin pushed him out of the way and was struck.

Investigators determined Melton had drugs in his system and troopers arrested Melton about eight months after the crash.

