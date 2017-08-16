Driver sues ex-Alaska corrections officer over road incident

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A driver is suing a former Alaska Department of Corrections officer who drew a handgun and ordered him to the ground during a confrontation along a road.

Devarge Walker of Fairbanks in May was driving an all-terrain vehicle when Gregory Braeuer partially blocked a gravel road with his pickup and approached Walker.

A video recorded by Walker shows Braeuer placing his hands on the handlebars and telling the ATV driver that the road is not a racetrack.

Walker pushes Braeuer’s hands off the ATV. The video shows Braeuer retrieving a handgun from the pickup and ordering Walker to the ground.

The lawsuit says Braeuer put Walker in fear for his life.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Braeuer says his attorney has advised him not to comment on the lawsuit.

