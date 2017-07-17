Dunleavy announces plans to run for governor in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A Republican state senator has announced plans to run for governor in Alaska.

Sen. Mike Dunleavy of Wasilla on Monday filed with the Alaska Public Offices Commission a letter of intent to run.

The election will be held next year. Gov. Bill Walker, a Republican-turned-independent, has not formally announced whether he’ll seek re-election.

Dunleavy had been flirting with the idea of running for governor for some time.

Earlier this year, he left the Senate’s Republican-led majority caucus. He said he did not believe that enough had been done to curb state spending and disagreed with limiting the size of this year’s Permanent Fund dividends.

