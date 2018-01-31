Education leaders release vision for Alaska public schools
By KFQD News
|
Jan 31, 2018 @ 11:01 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – State education leaders have released what they see as a vision for improving Alaska’s public school system.

The report includes recommendations built around the goals of increasing student success; cultivating safety and well-being; and supporting “responsible and reflective learners” with relevant learning opportunities.

There is no timeline for implementation and districts have flexibility in deciding what works best for their students.

Volunteers organized by the Alaska department of education, including parents, teachers and representatives of tribal organizations, worked together to devise the recommendations, which were accepted by the state Board of Education.

State education Commissioner Michael Johnson says the initiative is an opportunity for Alaskans to demand great schools and to rethink the education system. He says the initiative provides a compass for raising expectations and student outcomes.

The post Education leaders release vision for Alaska public schools appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

Related Content

Alaska’s population declines for first time in 29 ...
Alaska Senate plans to release report on alleged r...
Officials wary of plan for gas liquefaction plant ...
Salmon habitat advocates submit signatures for bal...
Zinke’s wife played key role in event, travel plan...
Alaska House Democrats confirm Lincoln nomination
Comments