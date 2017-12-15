Even Santa needs help getting to some places: remote Alaska

SAINT MICHAEL, Alaska (AP) – It’s not easy to get to Saint Michael, Alaska. Not even if you’re Santa Claus.

Luckily, jolly old St. Nick could hitch a ride on a military transport plane to the tiny island community that’s closer to Russia than Alaska’s largest city, Anchorage.

Last week, Santa and Mrs. Claus brought goodies that most Americans take for granted but come at a high cost in remote parts of the nation’s largest state: toys, fresh fruit and even ice cream.

Getting to cities is a major expense because of Alaska’s limited road system.

The visit to Saint Michael marked the 61st year of the state National Guard’s Operation Santa Claus. The community outreach program tries to bring Kriss Kringle to two villages every year if the weather cooperates.

