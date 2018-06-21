Ex-Alaska lawmaker accused of hitting woman faces hearing

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Prosecutors expect a former Alaska legislator accused of hitting a woman hard enough to rupture an eardrum to plead guilty to a harassment charge as part of a negotiated agreement.

Zach Fansler has been charged with second-degree harassment, a misdemeanor, stemming from the January incident. A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Fansler’s attorney has not returned messages.

According to the charging document, Fansler and the woman went to his Juneau hotel room after a night of drinking and began engaging in “consensual sexual activity.” Fansler, without permission, slapped the woman, leaving her ears ringing. She said Fansler was too drunk to respond to her concerns, and she left.

The document says Fansler later apologized and said he needed to control his drinking.

The first-term House Democrat resigned in February.

