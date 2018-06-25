Ex-pastor, teacher pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges
By KFQD News
Jun 25, 2018 @ 12:25 PM

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – A former Alaska pastor and retired school teacher has pleaded not guilty to six counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports Douglas Edwards entered the plea Friday after being indicted Thursday by a Ketchikan grand jury on three counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and three counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Edwards’ attorney, Julie Willoughby, did not respond to an attempt for comment by the Daily News.

The charges relate to incidents that allegedly occurred with a 14-year-old girl in 2017 at Ketchikan High School, the basement of First Baptist Church in Ketchikan and Edwards’ residence.

Edwards’ trial is set for Sept. 17.

Information from: Ketchikan (Alaska) Daily News, http://www.ketchikandailynews.com

