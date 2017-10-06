F-35A fighter jet coming to Eielson base for testing
By KFQD News
Oct 6, 2017 @ 10:49 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A fighter jet will be at Eielson Air Force Base for testing this month.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2z2umsr ) the F-35A Lighting II will be the first of its kind to visit Eielson. It’s a multipurpose fighter plane designed to replace older fighters, including the Air Force’s F-16 Fighting Falcons, the A-10 Warthog, the Navy’s aircraft carrier-based F-18 Hornet and the Marine Corps’ AV-8B Harrier II “jump jet.”

The F-35 is the most expensive weapons program in U.S. history. Each one costs about $95 million. The U.S. plans to buy more than 2,400 of them and sell hundreds to allies.

Construction at Eielson began during summer to prepare for two squadrons coming in 2020.

