Facebook co-founder visits Anchorage, eyes Permanent Fund

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes toured Anchorage and met with Alaska residents to discover what they think about the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend, or the payment most people of Alaska receive each year from the state’s oil-wealth fund.

KTUU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2x4AaDq ) Hughes is looking at the growing interest in a new economic proposal, and on Thursday pointed to the Permanent Fund Dividend as having the potential to be a model for something the entire country could pursue.

Mark Zuckerberg, who co-founded Facebook with Hughes, visited Alaska this summer and also looked at the Permanent Fund Dividend as a model for the nation

The Permanent Fund Dividend is an amount paid to Alaska residents that have lived in the state for a full year, and intend to remain an Alaska resident indefinitely.

