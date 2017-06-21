FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The Fairbanks Police Department will now be able to offer a $20,000 signing bonus for lateral transfers from other police departments who have completed the police academy.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2rBXFxP ) the Fairbanks City Council unanimously passed the ordinance allowing the bonus on Monday night at City Hall.

The officers would have to commit to three years at the Fairbanks Police Department. Councilman Jerry Cleworth says he is concerned recruits might take the bonus and quit before their obligation is fulfilled.

Cleworth proposed an amendment to end the bonus program at the end of 2017 unless the council extends the bonus in December.

But Councilwoman Joy Huntington suggested the council gives the bonus program at least a year. Cleworth agreed and the amendment was passed.

The post Fairbanks City Council approves $20,000 police bonus appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.