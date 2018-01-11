Fairbanks Daily News-Miner announces change in publisher

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The publisher of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner is retiring and will be replaced by the publisher of the Kodiak Daily Mirror.

Mirror publisher Richard Harris will replace Fuller Cowell on Feb. 5.

Both papers are owned by the nonprofit Helen E. Snedden Foundation.

Cowell grew up outside Fairbanks and began his newspaper career as a 9-year-old paper carrier. He became a News-Miner apprentice pressman at age 16 and moved into management with papers in Valdez and Cordova.

Cowell later worked as a newspaper consultant and was hired for management positions with McClatchy Newspapers, including publisher of the Anchorage Daily News from 1993 through 1999.

Harris also began his newspaper career in Fairbanks. He was hired as the News-Miner’s distribution foreman in 2003. He was named Kodiak publisher in 2006.

