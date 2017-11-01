Fairbanks police investigate death of person found on street
By KFQD News
|
Nov 1, 2017 @ 10:50 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Fairbanks police have opened a homicide investigation in the death of a person on the city’s east side.

Police just after 7 p.m. Tuesday received a report of a person dead at College Road and the Old Steese Highway.

The found a person alive but “unresponsive” who later died at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

The name and gender of the person was not immediately released because next of kin had not been notified.

Police in an announcement say there is no threat to public safety.

