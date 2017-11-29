Fairbanks police investigate man’s death in home as homicide
By KFQD News
|
Nov 29, 2017 @ 11:04 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A man died in a Fairbanks home and police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Police shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday received a call that a man was unconscious and bleeding at a south Fairbanks home.

They found 43-year-old John Preshaw dead at the home.

Police did not immediately release the suspected cause of death but said circumstances appeared to be suspicious.

