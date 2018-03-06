Fairbanks school district budget proposal met with concerns
By KFQD News
|
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:32 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Rising class sizes and employee cuts highlight the concerns that people have with the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education’s proposed budget for next year.

The Daily News-Miner reports that many comments on the $232 million proposed budget have come from school district employees.

Adoption of the budget for the 2018-19 school year is possible at a special Board of Education meeting on Thursday.

Among the comments is one from a West Valley High School science teacher who said his large class sizes are compromising his ability to provide students with timely feedback on their work.

Others are concerned with the district’s plan to cut art teachers and library assistants.

The post Fairbanks school district budget proposal met with concerns appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

RELATED CONTENT

Troopers release names of couple found dead at campground Parks Highway crash kills Fairbanks man, injures juvenile Alaska city moose count relies on tips, DNA-extracting darts Trial scheduled for Juneau’s suit against apartment owners Alaska lawmaker plans return next week after medical issue Alaska Legislature OKs adding Juneau Superior Court judge
Comments