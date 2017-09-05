Fairbanks sees season’s first temperatures below freezing

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The Fairbanks International Airport reported freezing temperatures for the first time this fall.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2wEi2Oe ) the Fairbanks chapter of Alaska Weather Service says the last time the airport saw 32 degrees was May 7.

The airport reported the below freezing temperatures Sunday, along with a frost warning issued for low lying Fairbanks areas Saturday.

To prepare for the upcoming winter weather, Fairbanks gardeners are getting set to harvest their summer vegetables.

The National Weather Service forecast says temperatures are expected to stay above freezing at night for the remainder of the week, but weather services are advising lower areas in the Tanana Valley to prepare for continued frost.

