Father of child who shot himself arrested on weapons charge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The father of a 5-year-old Alaska boy who fatally shot himself has been arrested on a federal weapons count.

Anthony Johnnson is charged with being a felon in possession of a gun. Federal public defender Gary Colbath said his office does not comment on pending cases.

Anchorage police early Tuesday took a call on the shooting at a home. Police determined Christian Johnnson found the gun in a bedroom nightstand drawer and shot himself in the head.

Police recovered a .40-caliber pistol and ammunition for other guns.

Anthony Johnnson in May 2012 was convicted of drug possession with intent to distribute.

Johnnson told investigators he bought the pistol for his fiance and taught her how to use it. He said a friend asked him to hold several rifles.

