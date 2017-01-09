Favorite Netflix Shows Broken Down by State

https://www.highspeedinternet.com/resources/2016s-streamed-netflix-shows-state/

CORD CUTTERS PREFER CHALLENGE, NOT COMFORT

Many of these types of TV and movies by state maps tend to turn up correlations with comfort and the popularity of regional shows. And while you’ll see some of that happening here (DC does love Scandal and Florida takes the bait on Bloodline), there’s much less of it as a whole in comparison to traditional TV consumption. Perhaps this is because many who consume streaming content on Netflix are also cord cutters. Cord cutters are those without traditional cable or satellite TV subscriptions and they tend to be younger and more tech savvy. According to several studies, these types of demographics may mean cord cutters are more likely to exhibit curiosity and want variety in their entertainment.

STEREOTYPES SHAPE REGIONAL STREAMING FAVORITES

Some clichés are true, whether you like it or not and you’ll see that play out across certain areas of the country.

Southerners are attracted to dramas and violence as Scandal and Bloodline take center stage in streaming content.

The Wild West still embraces the criminal element with Orange is the New Black and Narcos.

Pacific Coast residents keep it light-hearted with quirky comedies and romances like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Portlandia.

New Englanders prefer their women strong and hearty, with shows that feature female protagonists including Nurse Jackie, New Girl, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Shameless.

DEMOGRAPHICS DICTATE OUR CONTENT CHOICES

Some of the closest correlations we found were not between a state and the setting of a show, but between the demographics of that state and the characters or premise of the show. Rather than leaning towards regional differences, much of the popular streaming content seemed to correlate with a few identifying factors.

CONSERVATIVES ARE EITHER PLAYING IT NAUGHTY OR NICE.

The Top 10 conservative states as identified by Gallup all prefer either Scandal, which is a decidedly R-rated affair, or Gilmore Girls and Stranger Things, which is PG fodder. There was little to no in between, suggesting religious and more traditional populations have a secret taste for sin or a predictable penchant for family-friendly fare.

PRACTICING FOR A LIFE OF CRIME.

States like Arizona and Alaska, where the incarceration rate is particularly high, love Orange is the New Black,perhaps because quite a few residents are no stranger to the inside of a cell.

Annie Get Your Gun. Here come the Zombies.

West Virginia and Wyoming both like zombie themed content, with its emphasis on doomsday scenarios. Both states also fall neatly into the most guns per capita category, so if and when the zombiepocalypse comes, they’ll be ready.