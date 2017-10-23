FBI arrests ex-manager of Juneau’s historic Bergmann Hotel

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The FBI has confirmed that it arrested the former manager of Juneau’s historic and condemned Bergmann Hotel, who in March was fined for failing to abide by the city’s evacuation order.

The Juneau Empire reports that Charles E. Cotten Jr. is accused of distributing methamphetamine four times this year between May 12 and June 7. The FBI on Friday served a search warrant for Cotten at the Baranof Hotel and arrested him.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury last week.

An attorney had not been named for Cotten as of Friday.

Cotten was hired to manage the Bergmann Hotel in August 2016. He was tasked with turning the image of the hotel around, as it has been tagged as a place for illegal activity.

