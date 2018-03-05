FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The Fairbanks Fire Department, as part of a statewide initiative, is distributing free rescue kits for opioid overdoses.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports each kit comprises two Narcan nasal administration devices, gloves, a CPR shield and instructions. Within 30-40 seconds of application, Narcan temporarily blocks opioid overdose effects, giving the overdosed person the ability to breathe while medical help arrives.

In most circumstances, one dose of Narcan is sufficient, so each kit may be used in two instances or on two people in one instance.

The city announced the program Thursday in a release. The Fire Department joined Project HOPE (or Health Opportunities for People Everywhere) at the beginning of 2018.

Narcan kits cost about $75, which is funded by the state and the kits are given to local agencies free of charge.

The post Fire department offers free opioid overdose rescue kits appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.