ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska fire official said the fire that claimed five young sisters last week started in the mobile home’s kitchen, and there was no evidence the fire was electrical in nature.

Fire Marshal David Tyler said the fire was cooking related, but wouldn’t say at a news conference Thursday if the fire started in the stove or some other cooking apparatus. He said his investigators were still working on their final report.

The fire in a small mobile home park about 45 miles northeast of Anchorage on Sept. 7 killed five girls, ages 3-12. The parents were not home when the fire started. The fire was ruled accidental, and Tyler said no charges were being considered at all in the case.

They also have no evidence of any functioning smoke alarms in the trailer, but adds they may have been destroyed in the blaze.

The post Fire that claimed 5 sisters started in kitchen appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.