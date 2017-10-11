First Indigenous Peoples Day offers peek into the future

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – As Alaska residents celebrated their state’s roots on its first Indigenous Peoples Day, community leaders made sure all those gathered know that the future of Alaska’s native traditions is bright.

In Juneau, Gov. Bill Walker attended Monday’s celebration at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall. Walker issued a proclamation in 2015 that made Alaska the first state to officially celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day.

Speakers in Juneau talked about an upcoming program to teach employees native languages – a way to counter the generations of young Alaska Natives who were forced to not speak or write native.

While in Fairbanks, the University of Alaska Fairbanks held a ceremony on land that will house an indigenous studies center in the future.

