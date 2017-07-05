ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says the number of ticks in the state is on the rise.

KTVA-TV (http://bit.ly/2smujnE ) reported Saturday wildlife veterinarian Dr. Kimberlee Beckmen says Alaska has always had ticks, like vole and squirrel ticks. But newer to the state are two kinds of dog ticks: the Brown Dog Tick and the American Dog Tick.

These ticks and other species have been found all around the state. Beckmen says she is trying to spread the word to pet owners, doctors and veterinarians.

One species of tick not yet seen in Alaska is the Moose Winter tick. They can be deadly to moose. Beckmen says they have been reported in the Yukon, and it is only a matter of time before they arrive in Alaska.

The post Fish and Game: Ticks on the rise in Alaska appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.