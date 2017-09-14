Jan 1, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) is being introduced before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

To celebrate football being back, here are five random facts about the NFL . . .

1. If you signed up for the Green Bay Packers season ticket waiting list today, you’d have to wait about 1,000 years to get your tickets. The waiting list has around 125,000 people on it . . . and less than 100 people give up their tickets every season.

2. The original design for the Super Bowl trophy was drawn on a napkin in the ’60s. Now the Vince Lombardi Trophy is made by Tiffany’s out of sterling silver . . . it costs about $50,000 to make every year . . . and weighs about seven pounds.

3. During World War Two, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles both had so many players go off to war, they merged for the 1943 season and played as the Steagles. They won five games and didn’t make the playoffs.

4. An NFL player once died on the field during a game. His name was Chuck Hughes and he played for the Detroit Lions in 1971. He had a blood clot that cut off blood flow to his heart. The Lions also lost the game.

5. Cheerleaders in the NFL make around $125 per game . . . or less than $1,500 per SEASON. By contrast, NFL players earn $1.3 million on average . . . and even the mascots make between $25,000 and $65,000 per season.