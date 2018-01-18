Foo Fighters Will Perform At 2018 Brit Awards
|
Jan 18, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
08/19/2007 - Foo Fighters - V Festival 2007 - Day 2, Sponsored by Virgin Mobile - Hylands Park - Chelmsford, England - Keywords: ** Worldwide Syndication Rights ** Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett - - - Photo Credit: Solarpix / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827)
The Foos play the 2018 Brit Awards on Feb 21st.
This will be their first time performing.
Thank you Dave Grohl for helping keep rock alive.