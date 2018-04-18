ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A woman suspected of stealing from a dead man’s bank account has been charged with criminal use of a computer.

Alaska State Troopers say 30-year-old former bank employee Susana Lepou also is charged with theft.

Troopers in Palmer investigated after a report of suspicious banking activity in the bank account of Keith Aumavae.

Aumavae’s disappearance in October prompted a search by emergency responders and volunteers.

His body was found in November in his car at the base of a cliff overlooking Cook Inlet. Troopers concluded there had been no foul play.

Troopers arrested Lepou Tuesday.

Investigators say Lepou worked at Aumavae’s bank and illegally accessed his account in December. They found no indication that she knew Aumavae.

Online court records do not list her attorney.

The post Former bank worker charged in theft from dead man’s account appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.