Former state trooper dies in Alaska prison

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A former commander of the Fairbanks detachment of the Alaska State Troopers has died in prison while serving a sentence for sexual abuse of a minor.

The state Department of Corrections says 79-year-old Warren Tanner died Tuesday in a prison near Anchorage.

Tanner’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death. The department says there were no immediate signs of foul play.

Corrections spokeswoman Megan Edge declined to say whether Tanner had been ill, citing health privacy rules.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that Tanner pleaded guilty in 2015 to two counts of felony second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Tanner commanded the Fairbanks trooper detachment from 1997 until 1999, when he retired. He previously was the provost marshal at Fort Wainwright.

