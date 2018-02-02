Some fun prop bets for the big game

How long will it take for Pink to sing the national anthem?
Over 2 Minutes -150 (2/3)
Under 2 Minutes +110 (11/10)
What color will Pink’s hair be when she starts to sing the national anthem?
White/Blonde 5/4
Pink/Red 2/1
Blue/Purple 5/1
Brown/Black 7/1
Green 3/1
Who will be shown first during broadcast?
Robert Kraft -130 (10/13)
Jeffrey Lurie -110 (10/11)
Who will be shown first during broadcast?
Bill Belichick -130 (10/13)
Doug Pederson -110 (10/11)
What color will Bill Belichick’s shirt be at kickoff?
Blue 2/3
Grey 13/10
Red 10/1
White 10/1
Who will be shown first on TV during the singing of the national anthem?
Tom Brady -220 (5/11)
Nick Foles +155 (31/20)
OVER/UNDER Donald Trump Tweets on Feb. 4, 2018
Over/Under 5
How many times will Tom Brady’s age be mentioned during broadcast?
Over 1.5 -280 (5/14)
Under 1.5 +185 (37/20)
How many times will Carson Wentz be mentioned during broadcast?
Over 3.5 -175 (4/7)
Under 3.5 +135 (27/20)
How many times will Robert Kraft be shown on TV during broadcast?
Over 2.5 -200 (1/2)
Under 2.5 +150 (3/2)
How many times will Giselle Bundchen be shown on TV during broadcast?
Over 1.5 -120 (5/6)
Under 1.5 -120 (5/6)
Will Donovan McNabb’s vomiting incident from Super Bowl 39 be mentioned during the broadcast?
Yes +170 (17/10)
No -250 (2/5)
Will Terrell Owens be mentioned during the broadcast?
Yes +130 (13/10)
No -170 (17/10)
How many times will the temperature outside the stadium be mentioned during broadcast?
Over 1 -140 (5/7)
Under 1 EVEN (1/1)
How many times will “wardrobe malfunction” be mentioned during broadcast?
Over 1.5 +300 (3/1)
Under 1.5 -500 (1/5)
How many times will the Rocky statue in Philadelphia be shown during broadcast?
Over/Under 1
Will Al Michaels refer to the spread on the game?
Yes +110 (11/10)
No -150 (2/3)
Will anyone except Brady or Foles take a snap in the game?
Yes -110 (10/11)
No -130 (10/13)
Will Justin Timberlake be wearing a hat when he begins his halftime performance?
Yes +110 (11/10)
No -150 (2/3)
Will Justin Timberlake cover a Prince song during halftime?
Yes -120 (5/6)
No -120 (5/6)
What color will the liquid be that is poured on the game-winning coach?
Lime/Green/Yellow 9/4
Orange 3/1
Red 4/1
Clear/Water 4/1
Blue 4/1
Purple 10/1
Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first in his speech?
Teammates 2/1
God 3/1
City 7/1
Coach 7/1
Owner 10/1
Family 16/1
Does not mention any of the above 2/1
Will any QB throw for 400 or more yards in the game?
Yes +300 (3/1)
No -500 (1/5)
First offensive play of the game
Run -130 (10/13)
Pass EVEN (1/1)
Will the team that scores first win the game?
Yes -165 (20/33)
No +135 (27/20)
Will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half?
Yes -300 (1/3)
No +240 (12/5)
Total touchdowns
Over 5½ +120 (6/5)
Under 5½ -150 (2/3)
Longest touchdown yardage in the game
Over/Under 43½
Shortest touchdown yardage in the game
Over/Under 1½
The largest lead of the game by either team will be
Over/Under 13
The first turnover of the game will be?
Fumble 7/5
Interception 10/13
No turnover 7/1
Will there be a kickoff return for a TD in the game?
Yes +750 (15/2)
No -1500 (1/15)
Will there be a missed extra point after a touchdown?
Yes +250 (5/2)
No -325 (4/13)
Will the game go to overtime?
Yes +800 (8/1)
No -1600 (1/16)
Will there be a special teams or defensive TD scored?
Yes +200 (2/1)
No -250 (2/5)
Will a two-point conversion be successful in the game?
Yes +225 (9/4)
No -280 (5/14)
Will there be a safety in the game?
Yes +650 (13/2)
No -1200 (1/12)
Will there be an onside kick attempt in the game?
Yes -200 (1/2)
No +150 (3/2)
Will there be a flea-flicker attempted in the game?
Yes +350 (7/2)
No -600 (1/6)
Total number of penalties in the game by both teams
Over/Under 12½
Will there be a penalty for excessive celebration?
Yes +250 (5/2)
No -400 (1/4)
Will a roughing the passer penalty be called in the game?
Yes EVEN (1/1)
No -130 (10/13)
Total QB sacks (both teams combined)
Over/Under 4½
Longest successful field goal in the game
Over/Under 47.5 Yards