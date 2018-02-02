Some fun prop bets for the big game

How long will it take for Pink to sing the national anthem?

Over 2 Minutes -150 (2/3)

Under 2 Minutes +110 (11/10)

What color will Pink’s hair be when she starts to sing the national anthem?

White/Blonde 5/4

Pink/Red 2/1

Blue/Purple 5/1

Brown/Black 7/1

Green 3/1

Who will be shown first during broadcast?

Robert Kraft -130 (10/13)

Jeffrey Lurie -110 (10/11)

Who will be shown first during broadcast?

Bill Belichick -130 (10/13)

Doug Pederson -110 (10/11)

What color will Bill Belichick’s shirt be at kickoff?

Blue 2/3

Grey 13/10

Red 10/1

White 10/1

Who will be shown first on TV during the singing of the national anthem?

Tom Brady -220 (5/11)

Nick Foles +155 (31/20)

OVER/UNDER Donald Trump Tweets on Feb. 4, 2018

Over/Under 5

How many times will Tom Brady’s age be mentioned during broadcast?

Over 1.5 -280 (5/14)

Under 1.5 +185 (37/20)

How many times will Carson Wentz be mentioned during broadcast?

Over 3.5 -175 (4/7)

Under 3.5 +135 (27/20)

How many times will Robert Kraft be shown on TV during broadcast?

Over 2.5 -200 (1/2)

Under 2.5 +150 (3/2)

How many times will Giselle Bundchen be shown on TV during broadcast?

Over 1.5 -120 (5/6)

Under 1.5 -120 (5/6)

Will Donovan McNabb’s vomiting incident from Super Bowl 39 be mentioned during the broadcast?

Yes +170 (17/10)

No -250 (2/5)

Will Terrell Owens be mentioned during the broadcast?

Yes +130 (13/10)

No -170 (17/10)

How many times will the temperature outside the stadium be mentioned during broadcast?

Over 1 -140 (5/7)

Under 1 EVEN (1/1)

How many times will “wardrobe malfunction” be mentioned during broadcast?

Over 1.5 +300 (3/1)

Under 1.5 -500 (1/5)

How many times will the Rocky statue in Philadelphia be shown during broadcast?

Over/Under 1

Will Al Michaels refer to the spread on the game?

Yes +110 (11/10)

No -150 (2/3)

Will anyone except Brady or Foles take a snap in the game?

Yes -110 (10/11)

No -130 (10/13)

Will Justin Timberlake be wearing a hat when he begins his halftime performance?

Yes +110 (11/10)

No -150 (2/3)

Will Justin Timberlake cover a Prince song during halftime?

Yes -120 (5/6)

No -120 (5/6)

What color will the liquid be that is poured on the game-winning coach?

Lime/Green/Yellow 9/4

Orange 3/1

Red 4/1

Clear/Water 4/1

Blue 4/1

Purple 10/1

Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first in his speech?

Teammates 2/1

God 3/1

City 7/1

Coach 7/1

Owner 10/1

Family 16/1

Does not mention any of the above 2/1

Will any QB throw for 400 or more yards in the game?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

First offensive play of the game

Run -130 (10/13)

Pass EVEN (1/1)

Will the team that scores first win the game?

Yes -165 (20/33)

No +135 (27/20)

Will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +240 (12/5)

Total touchdowns

Over 5½ +120 (6/5)

Under 5½ -150 (2/3)

Longest touchdown yardage in the game

Over/Under 43½

Shortest touchdown yardage in the game

Over/Under 1½

The largest lead of the game by either team will be

Over/Under 13

The first turnover of the game will be?

Fumble 7/5

Interception 10/13

No turnover 7/1

Will there be a kickoff return for a TD in the game?

Yes +750 (15/2)

No -1500 (1/15)

Will there be a missed extra point after a touchdown?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -325 (4/13)

Will the game go to overtime?

Yes +800 (8/1)

No -1600 (1/16)

Will there be a special teams or defensive TD scored?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -250 (2/5)

Will a two-point conversion be successful in the game?

Yes +225 (9/4)

No -280 (5/14)

Will there be a safety in the game?

Yes +650 (13/2)

No -1200 (1/12)

Will there be an onside kick attempt in the game?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Will there be a flea-flicker attempted in the game?

Yes +350 (7/2)

No -600 (1/6)

Total number of penalties in the game by both teams

Over/Under 12½

Will there be a penalty for excessive celebration?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

Will a roughing the passer penalty be called in the game?

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -130 (10/13)

Total QB sacks (both teams combined)

Over/Under 4½

Longest successful field goal in the game

Over/Under 47.5 Yards